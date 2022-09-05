Catholic World News

Church of England chaplain disciplined for sermon on gender identity

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Church of England chaplain has been removed from his school post, cited as a “moderate risk to children,” and even reported to the governments anti-terror agency, because of his preaching against gender identity.



Rev. Bernard Randall has brought a legal complaint about his dismissal from the chaplaincy of Trent College. He reports that during an interview with officials of the Anglican Diocese of Derby, he was told that “the Church itself is a risk factor.”

