Catholic World News

US bishops urge Congress to protect rights of pregnant women at work

September 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The annual Labor Day statement, issued by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), calls upon Congress to approve the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.



“There is currently no federal law requiring employers to provide short-term, reasonable accommodations to pregnant women in the workplace and the PWFA would do so,” says the statement, signed by Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the chairman of the bishops’ domestic justice committee.



The statement also calls for expansion of the Child Tax Credit, saying that it would provide greater support for family life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!