Remembering Ukraine, Pope prays for world peace

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “And now we turn in prayer to the Virgin Mary, so that she might obtain the gift of peace throughout the world, especially for war-torn Ukraine,” Pope Francis said on September 4, at the conclusion of his brief Angelus address.



“May she, the first and perfect disciple of the Lord, help us follow the example and holiness of life of John Paul I,” Pope Francis added.

