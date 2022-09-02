Catholic World News

Biden administration to cover abortion for veterans, regardless of state laws

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Veterans Affairs has announced plans to provide abortion for veterans “regardless of state restrictions” in cases that involve rape, incest, or a danger to the mother’s health. The policy would apply to military veterans and their dependents.



The Veterans administration announced the policy on September 2, saying that it was “essential for preserving the life and health of veterans and VA beneficiaries.

