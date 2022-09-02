Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller rejects ‘theocratic conception of the papacy’

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller cautioned against an exaggerated theory of papal power, in remarks that he planned to deliver at this week’s consistory of cardinals.



The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that “the great verbiage of ministry, synodality, and subsidiarity cannot conceal the regression to a theocratic conception of the papacy.”



Cardinal Müller’s written statement was not delivered during the consistory, due to a shortage of time.

