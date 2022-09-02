Catholic World News

Swiss Guard to grow to 135 members

September 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: In preparation for the upcoming 2025 jubilee year, the Pontifical Swiss Guard will grow from 110 to 135 members.

