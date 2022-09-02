Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishop fears nuclear plant ‘disaster,’ says people preparing for ‘harsh winter’

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It will be the hardest [winter in Ukraine] since World War II,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobioo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia, in which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, seized by Russian forces, is located.

