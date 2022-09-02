Catholic World News

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order that calls for the construction of a $10 million clinic in Doña Ana County, on the Mexican border.



“The goal here is build it and they will come,” said Grisham, 62, who graduated from a Catholic high school.

