Some Dutch churches to skip Mass due to energy costs, priest shortage
September 02, 2022
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: “Finances cannot be a dominant factor, but we cannot ignore them either,” said spokesman for the Diocese of Roermond. “If you only have a handful of people each donating a euro, that’s not enough to cover the heating bill.”
“If there are churches with only a few visitors, we are saying: be practical and skip a week and ensure those people can follow Mass at another church,” he added.
-
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
Today 10:28 AM ET USA
It sounds like the diocese has an energy shortage -- lack of prayers and supplications for vocations and revival of hearts.