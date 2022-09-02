Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Some Dutch churches to skip Mass due to energy costs, priest shortage

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Finances cannot be a dominant factor, but we cannot ignore them either,” said spokesman for the Diocese of Roermond. “If you only have a handful of people each donating a euro, that’s not enough to cover the heating bill.”

“If there are churches with only a few visitors, we are saying: be practical and skip a week and ensure those people can follow Mass at another church,” he added.

  • Posted by: altoidnews7416 - Today 10:28 AM ET USA

    It sounds like the diocese has an energy shortage -- lack of prayers and supplications for vocations and revival of hearts.

