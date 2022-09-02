Catholic World News

Some Dutch churches to skip Mass due to energy costs, priest shortage

September 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “Finances cannot be a dominant factor, but we cannot ignore them either,” said spokesman for the Diocese of Roermond. “If you only have a handful of people each donating a euro, that’s not enough to cover the heating bill.”



“If there are churches with only a few visitors, we are saying: be practical and skip a week and ensure those people can follow Mass at another church,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.