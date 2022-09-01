Catholic World News

Connecticut school official under fire for discrimination against Catholics, conservatives

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A public-school official in the affluent town of Greenwich, Connecticut is under investigating after reportedly saying that he does not want to hire conservatives or Catholics.



Jeremy Boland, an assistant principal at an elementary school, is on leave as officials investigate whether his remarks violate state anti-discrimination laws.

