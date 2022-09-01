Catholic World News

Maine: religious schools must protect gay students to qualify for tuition reimbursement

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: New policies in the state of Maine allow tuition reimbursements to parents who send their children to private and religious schools. But most religious schools are not accepting the program, because the state’s attorney general has ruled that to qualify, they must comply with anti-discrimination laws, including those that relate to homosexual students and faculty.



David Carson, one of the parents whose lawsuit gave rise to the new policies, remarks: “The state said you can take the money, but we’ll tie your hands.”

