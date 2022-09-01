Catholic World News

Pelosi calls abortion restrictions ‘sinful’

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi referred to restrictions on abortion funding as “just sinful” in a speech on Women’s Equality Day.

