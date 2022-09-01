Catholic World News

Appeals court blocks Arkansas law against gender transition ‘treatment’ for minors

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Overriding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto, Arkansas legislators in 2021 enacted the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which banned gender transition surgery, puberty-blocking drugs, and similar forms of “treatment” for minors.



The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, upholding a lower court ruling, has halted enforcement of the law.

