Papal condolences upon death of Mikhail Gorbachev

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “As we gratefully remember his far-sighted commitment to concord and fraternity amongst peoples, as well as to the progress of his own country at a time of important changes, I raise prayers of suffrage, invoking eternal peace for his soul from the good and merciful God,” Pope Francis wrote in his telegram of condolence to the daughter of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

