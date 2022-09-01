Catholic World News

‘Help our new Afghan neighbors to integrate’: USCCB action alert

September 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a statement by the bishops’ migration chairman, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to urge members of Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.



“As a Catholic and your constituent, I urge you to provide lasting safety and security to Afghans relocated to the United States over the past year by passing the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act (S. 4787/H.R. 8685),” in the words of the suggested message to members of Congress.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!