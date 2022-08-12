Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman calls for swift passage of Afghan Adjustment Act

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Act (H.R.8685, S.4787), sponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), “would lift the cloud of legal uncertainty currently faced by tens of thousands of Afghans relocated to the United States in recent months and promote their full integration within American communities,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration.

