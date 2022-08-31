Catholic World News

Backers of priest’s cause vow to fight recommendation to suspend it

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Supporters of the beatification cause of Father Vincent Capodanno vowed to persevere after theological consultants recommended the cause’s suspension.

