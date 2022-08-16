Catholic World News

Vatican stops cause for beatification of American ‘Grunt Padre’

August 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crisis

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has put a temporary hold on the cause for beatification of Father Vincent Capodanno, the Marine chaplain who won the Medal of Honor for his bravery in service under fire in Vietnam.



The Congregation for the Causes of Saints had already found that Father Capodanno—revered by Marines as the “Grunt Padre”—had lived a life of heroic virtue. But a panel of theologians recommended against proceeding with his cause because of his military involvement. One theological consultant explained: “With ongoing military actions in the world today (think Ukraine), raising someone from the military for veneration may not be appropriate for our Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!