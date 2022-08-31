Catholic World News

Anger in Washington over Catholic Charities’ plan to turn hotel into homeless residence

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Many residents of Spokane, the capital of Washington, expressed opposition to Catholic Charities’ plan to convert a hotel into a residence for the city’s burgeoning homeless population.

