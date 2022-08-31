Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops call for end to violence as vote on constitution approaches

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2020 plebiscite, Chilean voters overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a new constitution to replace the 1980 constitution approved under Augusto Pinochet’s military regime. On September 4, voters will decide the fate of the newly drafted constitution.



The nation’s bishops have praised the draft constitution’s provisions on the environment and indigenous peoples, and criticized its provisions on abortion, euthanasia, religious freedom, and parental rights in education.

