Catholic World News

Egyptian president grants land for construction of Coptic Catholic hospital

August 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Egypt, a nation of 106 million (map), is 90% Muslim and 9% Christian; Islam is the state religion. Relations between the government and the nation’s Christians have improved under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!