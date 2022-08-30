Catholic World News

Manila archbishop: Philippine Church is still lacking in being ‘Church of the poor’

August 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Licas.news

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a dark and wide gap between the Church and the poor,” said Cardinal Jose Advincula. “The Church does not know the poor, and the poor do not know the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!