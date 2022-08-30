Catholic World News

+Bishop Ye Ronghua, 91

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, who ministered with the approval of the Holy See and the Chinese government, is credited with revitalizing the Church in Ankang, a city of 2.6 million in Shaanxi Province (map).



According to the report, he was “condemned to re-education through forced labor” during the Cultural Revolution and was not able to be ordained a priest until he was 51.

