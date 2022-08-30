Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops call for renewed national emphasis on education

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the new school year, Mexico’s bishops called for a revitalization of education “with faith, hope and charity in daily striving for serene and effective change that will overcome the tide of a culture of death, abuse, corruption, incompetence, as well as the environmental and social degradation, present in many areas of our Mexico.”

