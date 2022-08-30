Catholic World News

Protestants on the verge of overtaking Catholics in Brazil

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: If current trends hold, Brazilian Protestants will outnumber Catholics beginning in 2030.



“The evangelical surge has indeed supplanted Catholicism, especially among the poorest, especially in the outskirts of the big cities, especially in the favelas,” according to the report. “Evangelical faithful are everywhere and go where the state doesn’t go. They work in prisons, with prisoners’ families, in orphanages, organize soup kitchens, run retirement homes, shelters for beggars or for women in danger.”

