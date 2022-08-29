Catholic World News

President of Pontifical Academy for Life affirms legal abortion in Italy

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described legal abortion as “now a pillar of our social life” in Italy during a television broadcast.



When asked whether he thought the legal status of abortion could be debated, the archbishop replied “absolutely not.”

