President of Pontifical Academy for Life affirms legal abortion in Italy
August 29, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described legal abortion as “now a pillar of our social life” in Italy during a television broadcast.
When asked whether he thought the legal status of abortion could be debated, the archbishop replied “absolutely not.”
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
Aug. 29, 2022 1:15 PM ET USA
Of course, just throw your hands in the air and give up. That seems to be the ecclesiastical tone these days.