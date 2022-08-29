Catholic World News

HHS can’t force Catholic hospital network to perform abortions, gender transitions, court says

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This ruling is a major victory for conscience rights and compassionate medical care in America,” said Joseph Davis, counsel at Becket. “Doctors cannot do their jobs and comply with the Hippocratic Oath if the government requires them to perform harmful, irreversible procedures against their conscience and medical expertise.”

