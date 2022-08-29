Catholic World News

Continental phase of synod on synodality begins; Cardinal Hollerich backpedals from remarks on homosexuality

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, and Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, relator general of the synod of synodality, held a press conference as the synodal process transitioned from the diocesan phase to the continental phase.



During the continental phase, Vatican officials will summarize concerns by continent, and then send their reports to bishops for reflection.



At the press conference, Cardinal Hollerich said that he had “no personal agenda” for the synod and backpedaled from his earlier remarks about Catholic teaching on homosexuality.



“I fully believe in the tradition of the Church,” he said on August 26. “And what is important, I think, in this process is not a change of doctrine. But what is important is to listen to everybody, to listen also to the suffering of people.”

