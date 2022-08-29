Catholic World News

Knights of Malta joust with ‘arbitrary’ Vatican intervention

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 27, Pope Francis received Cardinal Silvano Tomasi (his Special Delegate to the Knights of Malta) and Fra’ John Dunlap (the new Lieutenant of the Order), along with Cardinal-designate Gianfranco Ghirlanda, SJ (Rector Emeritus of the Pontifical Gregorian University, and an expert in canon law).



The Pillar’s article was published shortly before the papal audience.

