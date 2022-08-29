Catholic World News

Pope travels to L’Aquila, opens Holy Door of Celestinian Pardon

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 28, Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to L’Aquila, the capital of the Italian province of the same name (map).



In 1294, during his five-month papacy, Pope St. Celestine V granted a plenary indulgence to those who passed through the holy door at the cathedral there, contingent upon repentance of sins in the Sacrament of Penance and the reception of Holy Communion. In December of that year, St. Celestine resigned. The Holy Door of Celestinian Pardon remains an annual opportunity for a plenary indulgence every August 28-29.



The Pope began his visit with an address to local authorities, as well as family members of victims of the 2009 earthquake there.



During his homily at Mass, Pope Francis emphasized “the awareness of one’s own misery and the beauty of mercy.”



In the Angelus address that followed, the Pope prayed for flood victims in Pakistan, the people of Ukraine, and all who suffer because of war.

