Pope willing to visit North Korea

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has indicated that he is ready to visit North Korea if he is invited.



In an interview with South Korea’s national television network, KBS, the Pope said: “I am just waiting for them to invite me.”



In that interview the Pope said that he serves the cause of brotherhood, which is the cause of peace. He remarked that Korea has known the horrors of war, and—in a reference to the current conflict in Ukraine—said that “we are living the third World War within a century.”

