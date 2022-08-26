Catholic World News

Hungarian president, Pope discuss family values and Ukraine

August 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25, Pope Francis received Hungarian President Katalin Novák. (Viktor Orbán is Hungary’s prime minister.)



“During my audience @Pontifex was particularly interested in the Hungarian family policy,” Novák tweeted. “He welcomed the fact that the [number] of marriages have doubled & abortions have halved in Hungary. The Holy Father thanked us for standing up for traditional families and persecuted Christians.”



She added, “The Hungarian people await the Holy Father!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!