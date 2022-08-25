Catholic World News

Russian Catholic lawmaker faces trial for posting Pope’s peace message

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian public official faces trial for “discrediting the armed forces,” because he posted on his Facebook page the text of a prayer for peace by Pope Francis.



Konstantin Jankauskas, a deputy in Zjuzino, is a Catholic, and in March posted the Pope’s call for an end to warfare in Ukraine.

