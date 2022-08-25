Catholic World News

Former papal spokesman says Benedict XVI is preparing for judgment

August 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Federico Lombardi, the former director of the Vatican press office, told the Italian daily Avvenire that Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI is prepared for “the definitive encounter.”



Father Lombardi said that the retired Pontiff “still retains a formidable mental clarity” at the age of 95, although his physical condition is deteriorating. However, the Jesuit priest also said that he had not seen Benedict XVI since late in May, so his impressions are not current.



The former papal spokesman said that he was most impressed by the humility of Benedict XVI. He recalled that the former Pope had always spoken to him in Italian (although Father Lombardi understood German), as a matter of courtesy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.