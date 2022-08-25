Former papal spokesman says Benedict XVI is preparing for judgment
August 25, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Father Federico Lombardi, the former director of the Vatican press office, told the Italian daily Avvenire that Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI is prepared for “the definitive encounter.”
Father Lombardi said that the retired Pontiff “still retains a formidable mental clarity” at the age of 95, although his physical condition is deteriorating. However, the Jesuit priest also said that he had not seen Benedict XVI since late in May, so his impressions are not current.
The former papal spokesman said that he was most impressed by the humility of Benedict XVI. He recalled that the former Pope had always spoken to him in Italian (although Father Lombardi understood German), as a matter of courtesy.
I pray for Father Benedict every day. Start my rosary with prayers for Pope Francis, B16, Cardinal Burke and/or whoever will be our next pope.