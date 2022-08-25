Catholic World News

Historic parish for sale in Illinois as ‘entertainment venue’

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: St. Mary’s Carmelite Church in Joliet (IL) (photograph), built in the 1870s and closed in 1991, is on sale for $348,000. It is “ideally suited for entertainment venue promoted as a destination to enhance the ongoing tourism of the Downtown Joliet area,” according to the commercial real estate agent.

