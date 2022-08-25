Catholic World News

Mozambique’s jihadi rebels launch new offensive in north

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017. An estimated 950,000 people have fled their homes in the wake of the offensive.

