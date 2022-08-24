Catholic World News

Pope prays for Ukraine, raps ‘madness’ of warfare

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered a prayer for the people of Ukraine at the conclusion of his public audience on August 24.



The Pope took note of the fact that the war in Ukraine has now raged for six months. He spoke about the “madness” of warfare, and asked the faithful not to forget the innocent victims of conflict—not only in Ukraine, but also in Syria, Myanmar, and Yemen.

