HHS proposed rule coerces health care professionals and insurers

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The National Committee for a Human Life Amendment (Human Life Action), which works closely with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in matters of pro-life legislation, warned that a proposed HHS rule “violates rights of conscience and religious freedom by coercing health care professionals and providers to perform, and health plans to cover, abortions and gender-transition procedures.”



