Sudanese authorities urged to investigate murder of permanent deacon’s children

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Extremists in Sudan’s Darfur region set fire to Deacon Azrag Barnab’s home.



Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 46.8 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. Sudan is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan.

