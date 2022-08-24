Catholic World News

Iraqi Christians ‘will soon disappear,’ Chaldean Patriarch warns

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Iraqi Christians, and perhaps also Christians of other nations, will soon disappear if there is no change in thinking and national system,” warned Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. “Islamic heritage makes Christians second-class citizens and allows usurpation of their property ... We must rewrite the constitution and laws, away from nepotism, favoritism, and build a democratic system based on citizenship.”

