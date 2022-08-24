Catholic World News

Theologian at Pontifical Academy for Life claims one may dissent from Church teaching on contraception

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Contraception is considered an intrinsically evil act,” said Father Maurizio Chiodi, a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life since 2017. “I believe that we should not deny the existence of intrinsically evil acts, but that we need to think together about what an act is at its source, overcoming an objectified interpretation of it, that is, one that is independent of any circumstance, effect and intention in the actions of those involved.”

