Pakistan’s government seeks action against human-rights lobby

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan’s interior ministry is reportedly asking the Punjab state government to take action against the Centre for Social Justice, a Christian human—rights organization that has fought against abuse of the country’s blasphemy laws.



The federal government reportedly classified statements from the Centre, protesting legislation against “forced conversion,” as “fake news,” and suggested government action to curb the Centre’s activities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

