Canadian blogger will no longer update site chronicling clerical abuse

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian blogger who has compiled a thorough record of clerical sex-abuse charges has announced that she will no longer update the site, because she fears she “may be doing more harm than good.”



Sylvia MacEachern said that she was concerned that the Church is being damaged by sex-abuse settlements. “Countless good, decent Roman Catholics are suffering because a diocese was sued for the sins and crimes of defiant, deviant priests,” she said.



MacEachern emphasized that she remains concerned about the welfare of abuse victims. She did not indicate whether she intends to take down the archives of “Sylvia’s Site.”

