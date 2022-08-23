Catholic World News

Vandals target crisis pregnancy center in western Massachusetts

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you,” said a message painted by vandals at Bethlehem House in Easthampton, MA.

