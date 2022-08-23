Catholic World News

Argentine bishops oppose legalization of euthanasia

August 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “We are facing a new manifestation of the culture of death and the throwaway culture,” warned the Committee for Life, the Laity, and the Family of the Argentine Bishops’ Conference. “Even in cases of diseases that have no cure, all patients must be cared for and accompanied so that their lives are respected until natural death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

