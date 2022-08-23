Catholic World News

30 Uvalde shooting survivors given Catholic school scholarships to help ‘long road to recovery’

August 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on People

CWN Editor's Note: 30 children who survived the Robb Elementary School shooting have been given scholarships to attend a nearby Catholic school.



“11 of these children were shot and survived,” according to Catholic Extension, which raises funds for US missionary dioceses. “Most families cannot afford tuition — 80% of families with school-age children in Uvalde are classified as low-income.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!