Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee chairman expresses solidarity with Church in Nicaragua

August 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “I express our continued steadfast solidarity with our brothers in the Nicaraguan episcopate, along with their priests and foreign missionaries, in their calling to freely proclaim the Gospel and live the faith,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, amid growing threats to the Church there.



“The faith of the Nicaraguan people, who stand in solidarity with their bishops and priests, is an inspiration for us all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!