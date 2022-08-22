Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop wants stronger stand from Pope

August 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvio Baez, a strong critic of Nicaragua’s government, voiced his disappointment after Pope Francis called for “dialogue” with the Ortega regime, following the arrest of Bishop Rolando Alvarez.



“It is necessary to ask for freedom,” Bishop Baez said on August 21, as he celebrated Mass in Miami, where he is living in exile. “We must not negotiate.”



Bishop Baez was serving as an auxiliary in Managua until 2019, when he left Nicaragua, on the advice of Pope Francis, because of a series of death threats.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!