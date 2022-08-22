Catholic World News

Europe faces ‘genuine environmental catastrophe,’ bishops warn

August 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe has published “Listen to the voice of Creation,” a statement for the Season of Creation.



The season, begun as an ecumenical initiative, was later embraced by the Vatican. It begins on September 1—the World Day of Prayer for Creation in the Orthodox churches (since 1989) and the Catholic Church (since 2015)—and concludes on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!