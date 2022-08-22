Catholic World News

Pope at Angelus: Enter the ‘narrow door’ by serving God and others

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 21, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to Luke 13:22-30, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Brothers and sisters, which side do we want to be on?” the Pope asked. “Do we prefer the easy way of thinking only about ourselves, or do we choose the narrow door of the Gospel that puts our selfishness into crisis, but which makes us able to welcome the true life that comes from God and makes us happy? Which side are we on?”



“May Our Lady, who followed Jesus all the way to the cross, help us to measure our life with him so as to enter into the fullness of eternal life,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

